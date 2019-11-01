Steven Roy, Maine Hire a Vet campaign coordinator, will speak during the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber’s breakfast from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Winthrop Commerce Center, 16 Commerce Plaza, Winthrop, according to a news release from the chamber.

The talk will focus on how the state agency helps veterans find quality jobs and connect with businesses who are looking for employees.

The campaign provides support for employers to expand the hiring of veterans and military families, including a network of state and federal agencies, resources and nonprofits, education on military language and culture, assistance with recruiting, hiring, assimilation and retention, and recognition for the hiring and advancement of veterans, according to the release.

The campaign has connected nearly 600 employers with more than 1,000 veteran hires since its inception in 2015, according to the release.

The talk is open to chamber members and the general public. The Winthrop Commerce Café serves a light breakfast.

he cost is $10, or $7 for members.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 377-8020.

For more information about the campaign, contact Roy at [email protected] or 624-5156.

