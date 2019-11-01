An event honoring all veterans will be held in Readfield on Monday, Nov. 11, in which the Third Maine Infantry, Civil War re-enactors, will participate.

The event was planned by members of Readfield’s Historical Society, Selectboard and United Methodist Church.

Participants should gather by 10 a.m. at the Readfield Corner Cemetery, Church Road, for a special remembrance of some Civil War soldiers whose memorials and graves are there.

From the cemetery the Third Maine will lead the way to Asa Gile Hall, 8 Old Kents Hill Road, for a closing ceremony at 11 a.m. in honor of all veterans. All are invited to march along or those who are not able to walk that far can follow in their vehicles. The Third Maine will do two musket volleys along the way at the cemetery and outside Gile Hall.

Following the ceremony, a free soup, bread and dessert luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall at the Readfield United Methodist Church on Route 17, Kents Hill. Members of the Third Maine will be present to share information about the Regiment during that time as well.

All are welcome to join in for this special remembrance and honoring of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Services. To begin, at Readfield Corner Cemetery, parking is available at the Old Fairgrounds parking lot or in the north end of the cemetery. Please invite and/or bring veterans you know.

For more information, call 441-9184 or email [email protected].

