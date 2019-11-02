The annual Winthrop Holiday Parade, sponsored by the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber, is just a month away. The parade has been a time-honored tradition for the last 35 years and draws hundreds of families to downtown Winthrop to enjoy the festive holiday event, according to a news release from the chamber.

This year, the parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Line-up will start at 2:30 p.m. at the top of Main Street near Cumberland Farms. Snow date is Sunday, Dec. 8.

The parade is a opportunity to advertise a business or organization and showcase its holiday creativity. Participation can be as simple as having a couple of people in costumes walking with a banner — or a full-scale float loaded with decorations.

Though the parade is in Winthrop, businesses and groups in the chamber’s entire region including Wayne, Readfield, Manchester, Monmouth, Fayette and Mount Vernon are encouraged to take part, according to the release.

Riding clubs and other groups with animals also are invited to participate. As always, live music is encouraged, so those involved with a musical group, consider joining in the holiday fun.

Fill out a parade participation form, which can be found online at winthropchamber.org/, and mail it to the chamber at WLRCC, P.O. Box 51, Winthrop, ME 04364 or email a scanned copy to [email protected]. No one will be allowed to participate in the parade unless they have completed the form and sent it to the chamber.

For more information, contact the chamber at 377-8020 or [email protected].

