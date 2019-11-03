IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 5:01 a.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made on Raven Road.

11:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

11:34 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

1:53 p.m., property was recovered on Howard Street.

2:44 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:13 p.m., a loose dog was reported on North Chestnut Street.

4:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Calumet Bridge.

4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carlisle Avenue.

4:49 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westwood Road.

7:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Johnson Street.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

Sunday at 1:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Washington Street Place.

IN MONMOUTH Saturday at 5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported oh Flynn Lane.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 12:22 p.m., Jared Davis, 18, of Sabattus was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of drugs or a combination, attaching false license plates, operating a motor vehicle without a license and for violating conditions of release following a traffic complaint made on Western Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 8:18 p.m., a 59-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an registration expired more than 150 days following a traffic stop at North Belfast Avenue and North Pearl Street.

8:47 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue.

10:40 p.m., Kelli A. Williams, 30, of Farmingdale was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop at State and Union streets.

