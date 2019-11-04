I am writing this letter to support Mark O’Brien for election to the Augusta City Council.

I have had the opportunity and privilege of working with Mark in several capacities over the past two decades. While he was chairman of the Augusta Board of Education, I served under his leadership, where he provided guidance and support to the board.

Mark is also the president of the Capitol Area Recreation Association (CARA) board of directors, where we have worked together for several years providing a wonderful complex for this community.

While serving on the City Council, Mark has listened to all sides of the argument before voting for what he feels is the best for the citizens of Augusta.

Mark has been a strong and experienced leader in this community for many years in several capacities. Please join me in voting for Mark on Election Day.

Paul Potvin

Augusta

