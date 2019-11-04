FARMINGTON — A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley, will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at Mt. Blue High School food court, 129 Seamon Road.

Meals also will be available for take out and delivery.

Reservations for delivery, take out or a spot at a table, are required by Monday, Nov. 25.

For a reservation or more information, call 649-5449 or 491-4287.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: