The internationally acclaimed Cassatt String Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Lorimer Chapel, at Colby College at 5600 Mayflower Hill Drive, in Waterville

The quartet is made up of Muneko Otani, violin, Jennifer Leshnower, violin, Ah Ling Neu, viola, Elizabeth Anderson, cello.

Joining the Cassatts will be pianist, Yuri Funahashi, faculty member at Colby College.

There also will be a special Chamber Music Master Class conducted by the Cassatt String Quartet at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Given Auditorium at Colby College. Admission to this master class is free.

For more information, call Lynda L. Ciolek at 212-799-5783.

