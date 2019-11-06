Five members of the Kennebec Water District Board of Trustees were reelected to their positions overseeing the unit that supplies Waterville, Fairfield, Benton, Winslow and Vassalboro with water for residential, commercial and fire protection purposes.

The board’s president, Jeff Earickson, and treasurer, J. Michael Talbot, won the support of their constituents in Waterville on Tuesday. Frank Richards was reelected in Vassalboro; Karl Dornish was reelected in Winslow and Albert Hodson was reelected in Fairfield, according to results from the town clerks. All five races were uncontested.

The caption of the photo accompanying an article about Frank Richards and his candidacy for a seat on the Kennebec Water District Board of Trustees that appeared on page B1 of the Morning Sentinel on Nov. 1 was not accurate. The picture is of the dam and hydroelectric facility located on the Messalonskee Stream between the district’s business office on Cool Street and its South Street facilities. It is neither a “pump house” nor is it owned by the district, which recently sold it. Morning Sentinel file photo by Michael G. Seamans

“KWD is in a process of renewal,” Richards wrote in an email to the Morning Sentinel last week, ahead of the election. “It is an interesting, highly educated board. 3 of the 10 trustees have PhDs. 1 is a well known lawyer. The agency has a new general manager who is modernizing administrative systems. It is a good match to anyone interested in public service and also interested in management, science, engineering, and the environment.”

The Kennebec Water District was founded in 1899. It filters and treats water from China Lake at a processing center in Vassalboro. In addition to serving the five towns, the Kennebec Water District also supplies Maine Water Co. in Oakland. Richards said that the district is hoping to enhance coordination with municipal governments.

“There is more to it than a casual observer might think,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: