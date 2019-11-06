Mount Vernon voters approved the adoption of a new comprehensive plan Tuesday, by a vote of 185 to 34, which will supersede one adopted in 1991.

The comprehensive plan is a “blueprint for the town’s future,” according to the introduction of the new plan. It offers guidance for growth, financing, environmental protection and maintaining the town’s rural character.

The new plan has similar goals to the 1991 plan, according to Trish Jackson, a member of the Board of Selectmen who has been involved in drafting the new plan.

“What’s new is that instead of thinking of ourselves as a bedroom community for Augusta, we now identify more as a self-sufficient town where people can start small businesses or micro-enterprises, or telecommute,” she said.

Writing of the new plan began in 2017 when the Board of Selectmen reached out to residents to gauge their interest in updating the plan.

