WATERVILLE – Clarence was born the son of Clarence Sr. and Virginia Spaulding on Oct. 31, 1941 in Caratunk. After battling several severe health issues, Clarence E. Spaulding passed away at Northern Light Inland Hospital on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Clarence was known for his quick and sarcastic humor. He had a seemingly endless knowledge of everything, an eccentric vocabulary and conversation manor. He would read the encyclopedia for fun, draw, and could tell you every random fact about every train to ever exist. He was a member of the clan Murray Scottish society, as well as the Wiscasset Narrow Gauge Railway.

Clarence was a salesman for many years for Morgan Lumber Company and worked several years as a salesman for L’Heureux Oil Company.

Clarence was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Sr. and Virginia Spaulding; son Greg Spaulding, son Scott Spaulding; and great grandchild Magnolia.

He is survived by his life partner, Vicki LaBrie, his sister Barbara J; eldest daughter Beverly Frost, son-in-law Everett Frost, son Brian Spaulding and daughter-in–law Pamela Spaulding, and his daughter-in-law Erica Spaulding; his grandchildren, Derek, Amber, Chellsye, Samantha, Jonathan, Ashley, Mary and Emma; great-grandchildren, Viola, Carter and Nathanial.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences expressed at www.gallantfh.com

