Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be on view at Gardiner Waterfront Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17, according to a news release from Wreaths Across America, Greater Gardiner Area Chapter.

The mobile education exhibit is the catalyst that will bring communities, active duty and local veterans together to teach and bridge the gap with education and stories that live within the people who wear the uniform of the U.S. military and their families.

The mission of the mobile education exhibit is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach children the value of freedom.

The free tours are handicap accessible.

This year, National Wreaths Across America day will be held Saturday, Dec. 14. Placement of the wreaths will take place in the Gardiner area cemeteries, i.e. Oak Grove, St. Joseph’s, Plaisted, Libby Hill, Mount Hope and others where more than 1,500 local veterans are laid to rest, according to the release.

In 2018, approximately 400 wreaths were placed leaving nearly 900 without a veterans’ wreath. The goal this year is to place at least 800. The cost of each fresh, handmade balsam wreath, manufactured in Maine, is $15. Endorse contributions to Wreaths Across America and mail to chairman James Keenan at 561 Northern Ave., Farmingdale, 04344.

For more information, call Keenan at 582-6530 or visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: