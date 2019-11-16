FAIRFIELD — Lawrence Junior High School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 8 —High honors: Aiden Jackson Heath, Hannah Benner, Emily Carlton, Haylee Clark, Elise Dostie, Kaylee Elkins, Hallie Firmage, Abagail Folsom, Uliana Fournier, Zebadiah Hannah, Mariea Hansen, Madeline Kissinger, Kaitlin Kufeldt, Gavin Lunt, Amarisa Marshall, Jacob McFarland, Colby Nadeau and Ayden Newell.
Also, Katelynn-Ann Pressey, Matthew Quigley, Julia Sinclair, Izeck Spaulding, Brandon Watson and Mya Williams.
Honors: Ryleigh Armstrong, Riley Barnes, Max Begin, Jaiden Berube, Cameron Blodgett, Kaylyn Bourque, Hailey Bowley, Lillian Buck, Jayden Burnham, Whitney Churchill, Olivia Cleaves, Desiree Clement, Evan Dodge, Cameron Dostie, Christopher Douin, Tyler Fecteau, Kitalyn Gagnon, Alicyn Goodwin, Jillian Grant, Madison Hamilton, Chloe Hartley, Maylie Knox and Hannah Kugelmeyer.
Also, Oliver Lang, Mathew Leard, Riley Leary, Gaige Martin, Aidan Meader, Cameron Meserve, Andre Morin, Cassandra Paul, Ryan Proulx, Austin Rackleff, Rylan Richards, Arika Robbins, Sophie Rosebush, Ava Rossignol, Maddox Santone, Jace Short, Evan Simon, James Smith, Noah Spieldenner, Cameron Stewart and Michael Stewart.
Also, Lucas Vigue, Emma Wallace, Kiara Warren, Saydee Wentworth, Madelyn White and Dane Zawistowski.
Grade 7 — High honors: Thomas Brame, Alyssa Carter, Dawson Chapman, Samuel Davis, Hannah Dostie, Paige Goodwin, Natalee Gordon, Michael Hamlin, Elizabeth Holden, Zoe Hutchins, Ryan Lea, Muirean Lynch, Taylor Pellerin, Carolyn Phelps Scholz, Ruby Pierce, Kallie Richards, Lexi Smith, Mackenzie St. Peter, Abigail Taylor, Tynaya Traynum, Landon Vigue and Danielle Wilson.
Honors: Ashlin Baker, Addison Battis, Cliff Begin, Cassandra Bonney, Logan Brandao, Colton Carter, Anna Clark, Jackson Collman, Colby Culleton, Arriana Dearborn, Kylie Delile, Dylan Dugal, Alyssa Dusoe, Gabriel Fairbrother, Meara Flood, Eugene Foss, Zoe Gorman, Lilly Gray, Zackary Hill, Douglas Hillman, Jia Kao and Ryan Levesque.
Also, Kayleigh Marchetti, Mykenna Martin, Matthew Menchen, Russell Newell, Aubrey Nickerson, Helena Page, Brooke Parsons, Madison Quimby, Gabrielle Reed, Skylah Reid, Brayden Roy, Preston Roy, Connor Sherman, Kaylie Smith, Trinity St. Peter, Khale Thurlow, Henry Wadsworth, Zoie Ward, Alyssa Welch and Kiera Williams.
