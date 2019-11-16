CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy’s annual Academic Achievement Awards banquet was held on Nov. 6 to honor the scholarly accomplishments of students and the service of faculty, according to a news release from the academy.

Scheel Scholars

Henry A. Scheel, of Rockport, was one of America’s most respected naval architects and yacht designers. During his long and distinguished career, Scheel produced more than 250 complete designs which have been utilized by builders of sailboats and other craft in the U.S. and Europe. To express his high regard for Maine Maritime Academy, Scheel left funds in 1994 to permanently endow scholarships for students in the three upper classes who best exemplify intellectual curiosity and achievement.

The 10 Scheel Scholars honored on Wednesday include:

• Sydney Adams, a senior Marine Science major from Trumbull, Connecticut;

• Alexa Cacacie, a senior Marine Biology major from Manahawkin, New Jersey;

• Nathan Chamberland, a junior Power Engineering Technology major from Saint Agatha;

• Patrick Cloud, a junior Marine Transportation Operations major from Manassas, Virginia;

• Robert Jewell, a senior Marine Engineering Technology major from South Paris;

• Bretton McAlister, a junior Vessel Operations and Technology major from Cape Elizabeth;

• Michael McGee, a senior Marine Engineering Operations major from Brunswick;

• Avery Nelson, a sophomore International Business and Logistics major from Dover Foxcroft;

• Matthew Plante, a senior Power Engineering Operations major from Wales; and

• James Trentham, a senior Marine Systems Engineering major from Middletown, Delaware.

American Bureau of Shipping Scholars

ABS, a leading international classification society, is devoted to promoting the security of life, property and the marine environment, primarily through the establishment and verification of technical and engineering standards for the design, construction and operational maintenance of ships and marine-related facilities. The ABS Scholarship is awarded to deserving full-time undergraduate students in pursuit of a degree in fields such as mechanical engineering, naval architecture, marine engineering, offshore engineering, cyber security, digital forensics, and data science. Recipients are also given an opportunity to complete an internship with the American Bureau of Shipping.

ABS awarded scholarships to these outstanding MMA engineering students in 2019:

• Garrett Bolduc, a senior Power Engineering Technology major from Bowdoin;

• Morgan Boudreau, a junior Power Engineering Technology major from Benton;

• Ryan Burke, a senior Marine Engineering Technology major from Lyman;

• Kaarie Burns, a senior Marine Engineering Operations major from Levant;

• Devon Faller, a senior Marine Systems Engineering major from Meredith, New Hampshire;

• Braydn Fitzmaurice, a senior Marine Engineering Technology major from Skowhegan;

• Liam Flannery, a senior Marine Systems Engineering major from East Hampton, Connecticut;

• Ryan Hallett, a senior Marine Systems Engineering major from Millinocket;

• Sawyer King, a sophomore Marine Engineering Technology major from Appleton;

• Dylan Labun, a junior Marine Engineering Technology major from Waterville;

• Jacob Larsen, a 2019 graduate Marine Systems Engineering major from Dixfield;

• Garrett Morin, a junior Power Engineering Technology major from Turner;

• Samuel Sargent, a senior Marine Engineering Technology major from Bridgewater;

• Mary Shea, a senior Marine Systems Engineering major from Brownfield;

• Samuel Tucker, a junior Marine Engineering Technology major from Yarmouth;

• Justin Waceken, a senior Power Engineering Technology major from Millinocket; and

• Seth Yates, a sophomore Marine Systems Engineering major from Rockport.

Mitchell Scholars

The Mitchell Institute awards more than 130 scholarships each year, one to a graduating senior from every public high school in Maine. Selection is based on academic potential, community impact, and financial need. Since 1995, the Institute has awarded nearly 2,900 scholarships totaling over $16 million.

Mitchell Scholars recognized included:

• William LaBrecque, a freshman Marine Engineering Technology major from Boothbay;

• Roxanna MacGregor, a freshman International Business and Logistics major from Eastport;

• Brad McKechnie, a freshman Marine Engineering Technology major from Passadumkeag; and

• Evan Medunitza, a freshman Marine Systems Engineering major from Cape Elizabeth.

Excellence in Teaching Award

In selecting the recipient of the Excellence in Teaching Award, faculty from every academic department were nominated by students in the three upper classes, and by alumni of the last five years. From those nominations, the award recipient was chosen by a committee comprising the Vice President for Academic Affairs, the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Services, the Dean of Faculty, and the Dean of Maritime Training. In its deliberations, the committee considered the letters of nomination as well as teaching evaluations from the Dean, the Department Chair, and students. This year’s award for Excellence in Teaching goes to Assistant Professor Kirk Langford.

Langford is an assistant professor in the Loeb Sullivan School of International Business and Logistics. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from Houston Baptist University. Langford has more than 35 years of experience in International energy services. He managed global logistics-intensive businesses from four continents. He recruited and trained hundreds of engineers globally over 10 years and brings that experience to the students at MMA.

Faculty Promotion

Also celebrated was F. Michael Young, promoted to full professor of engineering. Young earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering from Maine Maritime Academy, graduating in 1977. He has been a member of the engineering faculty for 18 years over three different periods in his career. In spring 2015, Young retired as a deepwater drilling manager from Seadrill and rejoined the engineering department at MMA. In addition to teaching, Young spent 23 years in the offshore oil and gas industry working for Global Marine, Transocean and Seadrill.

