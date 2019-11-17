I’m a 30 year old single, disabled mother. I’m currently living with several broken and damaged teeth. Because of a lack of dental insurance, I’m not able to access dental hygiene. With a lack of insurance and funds, my teeth have become broken and infected, and I have several cavities. I’m unable to take care of them the right way.

I also have several medical problems that affect the health of my teeth. Also having bad teeth also affects my other medical problems.

Having better access to dental insurance will not only help fix the few teeth I have left, but it will also help with other medical problems. I will be able to build up my self-esteem and self-worth. I’ll also be able to accomplish more in my life.

The Legislature will vote on a bill early next year that could give people like me who have MaineCare access to the dental care we all need. If you would be so kind to support this medical dental bill, it would not only change my life but the lives of a lot of adults in Maine that are suffering from not having dental insurance.

Cheyenna Baldwin

Auburn

