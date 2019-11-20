WINTHROP — A Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at St. Francis Parish Hall at 20 Lake St.; all are welcome.
The dinner is a Winthrop Rotary Club Project.
To make a reservation, call 377-7228 and leave the number of guests.
For a meal delivery, call 377-7228.
