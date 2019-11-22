WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Seniors — Highest honors: Liam Baartlett, Katrina Larsen, Travis Smith and Koki Uri.

High honors: Titus Foshay, Koyumi Okazaki and Nathan Riportella.

Honors: Richardsky Adoux, Stevo Kruta and Angel Lee.

Juniors — Highest honors: David Louis, Isaac Smith and MaryJo Wadsworth.

High honors: Elena Hassele, Chloe Riportella , Sopheaknith Thoung and Emily Veilleux-Shankar.

Honors: Sarah Apalsch, Hunter Doyle, Dragan Jovanovic, Gavin MacDonald and Ryan Paradis.

Sophomores — Highest honors: Lens Louis, Faith Sweetser and Nicholas Zimba.

High honors: Hannah Hubbard, Isaiah Simoneau and Bradley True.

Honors: Elijah Brann, Noah Brooks, Gabriel Burgett, Joshua Dow, Peter George III, Gunnar Hendsbee, Caleighann Libby, Ridza Louis, Isaac Main, Karalee Milewski, Joseph Poulin, Aiden Sherwood and Noah Young.

Freshman — Highest honors: Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.

High honors: Kaylan Haber.

Honors: Robert Bowman, William Dumond, Shivon Larsen, Katelyn Rose and Timothy Shepherd.

Grade 8 — High Honors: Brianna Hubbard.

Honors: Isabella Baker, Trinity Brann and Caleb Sherwood.

Grade 7 — Highest honors: Holly Lindeman, Keira Rancourt, Peyton Reckards and Alexander Tompkins.

High honors: Noah Mathews.

Honors: Karissa DeWitt, Briley Dixon, Makayla Oxley and Dixie Szabo.

