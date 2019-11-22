WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — Highest honors: Liam Baartlett, Katrina Larsen, Travis Smith and Koki Uri.
High honors: Titus Foshay, Koyumi Okazaki and Nathan Riportella.
Honors: Richardsky Adoux, Stevo Kruta and Angel Lee.
Juniors — Highest honors: David Louis, Isaac Smith and MaryJo Wadsworth.
High honors: Elena Hassele, Chloe Riportella , Sopheaknith Thoung and Emily Veilleux-Shankar.
Honors: Sarah Apalsch, Hunter Doyle, Dragan Jovanovic, Gavin MacDonald and Ryan Paradis.
Sophomores — Highest honors: Lens Louis, Faith Sweetser and Nicholas Zimba.
High honors: Hannah Hubbard, Isaiah Simoneau and Bradley True.
Honors: Elijah Brann, Noah Brooks, Gabriel Burgett, Joshua Dow, Peter George III, Gunnar Hendsbee, Caleighann Libby, Ridza Louis, Isaac Main, Karalee Milewski, Joseph Poulin, Aiden Sherwood and Noah Young.
Freshman — Highest honors: Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.
High honors: Kaylan Haber.
Honors: Robert Bowman, William Dumond, Shivon Larsen, Katelyn Rose and Timothy Shepherd.
Grade 8 — High Honors: Brianna Hubbard.
Honors: Isabella Baker, Trinity Brann and Caleb Sherwood.
Grade 7 — Highest honors: Holly Lindeman, Keira Rancourt, Peyton Reckards and Alexander Tompkins.
High honors: Noah Mathews.
Honors: Karissa DeWitt, Briley Dixon, Makayla Oxley and Dixie Szabo.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Temple Academy first-quarter honor roll
-
Community
Wiscasset’s Snow Ball set for Dec. 8.
-
Community
Western Maine Play Museum lists holiday events, offerings
-
Community
Richmond’s McGuire inducted into Order of the Gown
-
Community
2020 3-D Printing Design Challenge and Expo planned in Fairfield