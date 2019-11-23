GARDINER — Johnson Hall’s Third annual Festival of Trees, a holiday celebration for all ages, will be held at Johnson Hall, 280 Water St.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

More than 40 fully decorated trees will be displayed on the first, second and third floors of the hall. All trees are donated by local businesses.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win the trees, including all decorations and gifts on and under each tree. There will be hot foods and bake goods for sale, as well as music scheduled throughout the day.

Entry to see the trees is free. Tickets will be available for purchase for chances to win.

Tree winners will be chosen the evening of Dec. 8 and will be contacted by phone.

For more information, call 485-7144.

