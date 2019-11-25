AUGUSTA — The Maine State Museum will host two days of chugging trains and tooting horns during its annual Model Railroad Celebration at 230 State St.

The celebration is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, admission is free, according to a news release from the museum.

The celebration is a chance to meet the members of the Maine 3-Railers and check out their display of operating O-gauge and N, Z, and TY-scale model trains and accessories. Members of the club will operate the layouts all day and will be available to answer questions regarding model railroading.

For more information, call 287-2301, or visit mainestatemuseum.org.

