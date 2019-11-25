AUGUSTA — The Maine State Museum will host two days of chugging trains and tooting horns during its annual Model Railroad Celebration at 230 State St.
The celebration is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, admission is free, according to a news release from the museum.
The celebration is a chance to meet the members of the Maine 3-Railers and check out their display of operating O-gauge and N, Z, and TY-scale model trains and accessories. Members of the club will operate the layouts all day and will be available to answer questions regarding model railroading.
For more information, call 287-2301, or visit mainestatemuseum.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Gardiner’s bicentennial speaker series continues Dec. 5
-
Community
Author Paul Doiron guest Nov. 30 at Farmington event
-
Community
Madison’s Christmas celebration’s Chowder Cook-Off set
-
Community
Parade of Lights, Kringleville to return Nov. 29 to Waterville
-
Community
Messalonskee High School first-quarter honor roll