OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors with distinction: Alyson Albert, Abigayle Barney, Sami Benayad, Brianne Benecke, Taylor Bernier, Lauren Bourque, Lydia Bradfield, Sydney Brenda, Alexa Brennan, Tucker Charles, Sadie Colby, Emma Concaugh, Bradley Condon, Anne Corbett, Cameron Croft, Emily Crowell, Hannah Cummings, Dylan Cunningham, Cassidy Day, Emma DiGirolamo and TaylorJeffery Doone.
Also, Cade Ennis, Nicolas Fontaine, Alexis Furbush, Martin Guarnieri, Danielle Hall, Benjamin Hellen, Travis Hosea, Shane Kauppinen, Christopher King, Isabelle Languet, Joshua Languet, Hanna Lavenson, Jayden Lenfestey, Benoit Levesque, Eve Lilly, Addison Littlefield, Sarah Lowell, Sydney Lucas and Katie Luce.
Also, Alyssa Mathieu, Mackenzie Mayo, Connor McCurdy, Aislinn McDaniel, Leighara McDaniel, William McPherson, Ella Nash, Kailey Pelletier, Jacob Perry, Alexander Pierce, Nathalie Poulin, Alysan Rancourt, Kaylee Rocque, Elijah Ross, Dharani Singaram, Matthias Smalley, Emily Smith, Hunter Smith and Makenzie Smith.
Also, Victoria Terranova, Richard Thompson, Chloe Tilley, Eliza Towle, Sydney Townsend, Isaac Violette, Keith Warman and Kaley Wolman.
High honors: Connor Alley, Cassidy Andre, Ava Ardito, Ethan Burton, Salvatore Caccamo, Patrick Chisum, Abbie Clark, William Cole, Breanna Corbin, Shiela Corson, Lydia DAmico, Austin Damren, Hannah DelGiudice, Jordan Devine, Cooper Doucette, Andrew Everett, Lauren Fortin and Joseph Fougere.
Also, Amelia Gallagher, Sydnie Gay, Sara Getchell, Molly Glueck, Gavin Haines, Toni Holz, Maxwell Hopper, Elizabeth Hume, Madison Jewell, Maya Johnston, Nathan Kinney, Tabitha Lake, Chance Languet, Isabella Luce, Ashlynn Lund, Meghan McQuillan, Joselyn Ouellette and Makayla Ouellette.
Also, Rosemary Peterson, Adam Pooler, Rylee Poulin, Sophia Speeckaert, Taylor Staples, Deklan Thurston, Brandon Veilleux, Maria Veilleux, Matthew Veilleux, Kaitlyn Vigue, Gabrielle Wener and Rebekah White.
Honors: Nicholas Alexander, Jennessey Baylis, Kaiya Charles, Zachary Davis, Daimian Lewis, Caleb Luce, Kassie McMullen, Nathan Milne, Nathan Perkins, Damian Taylor, Jade Veilleux and Carter Violette.
Juniors — High honors with distinction: Logan Alexander, Alexis Ames, Gemini August, Julia Bard, Alyssa Bell, Willow Blanchette, Olivia Boudreau, Gavin Bressette, Abigail Breznyak, Grace Bridges, Luke Buck, Kierra Bumford, Jordyn Caouette, Valerie Capeless, Jenna Cassani, Ambrosina Cianfarano, Shauna Clark and Jade Crimmins.
Also, Evan DeMott, Katelyn Douglass, Taryn Drolet, Kristen Dube, Paige Dudley, Kayley Ennis, Dylan Flewelling, Elizabeth Fulling, Owen Hargrove, Timothy Hatt, Abbigail Hreben, Gabriel Katz, Luke Kramer, Emily Levesque, Brynn Lozinski, Brooke Martin, Andrew Mayo, Grace McCarthy, Aiden McGlauflin and Paige Meader.
Also, Matthew Parent, Emma Parrish, Caleb Sadler, Lindsey Sirois, Cloe Sisson, Gabriella Smart, Ella Smith, Trent Thompson, Allison Wills, Noah Wood and Isaac Worcester.
High honors: Brody Armstrong, Nathan Bacon, Justin Bowman, Elijah Burton, Abigail Carpenter, Conner Dammschroeder, Logan Doucette, Evan Fisher, Sierra Gagnon, Morgan Genness, Mary Granholm, Myles Hammond, Ashton Harding, Adam Jackman, Juliana Jolin, David Kopyto, Christopher Lamontagne, Kyle LaPerriere and Kylie Lyford.
Also, Bradley Mullen, Mackenzie Nickerson, Olivia Otis, Angel Parsons, Lyndsey Patrie, Olivia Saucier, Benjamin Schryver, Jenna Shorey, James Smith, Zedakiah Sprague, Meagan Tracy, Taylor Veilleux, Charlotte Wentworth, Lily Wilkie and Megan Wilson.
Honors: Ethan Allen, Mariah Bean, Madyson Card, Christopher Carpenter, Olivia Chabot, Logan Cummings, Airel Delong, Emilia Frost, Noah Gagne Sengendo, Hunter Holt, Brayden Hutchinson, Bryce Little, Trevor Mushero, Joshua Poulin and Justyce Prevost Moody.
Sophomores — High honors: Kendall Arbour, Brooke Austin, Owen Axelson, Cooper Barrett, Samantha Bell, Olivia Bourque, Anthony Casoria Jones, Xavier Colfer, Caden Cote, Akiva Cyr, Alexis Dostie, Chantelle Flores, Vaness Gardner, Sarah Hellen, Aspen James, James Jones, Camdyn LaMarre, Jordan Lambert, Rebekah Letourneau and Andrei Bon Llanto.
Also, Mariah McDaniel, Arianna Mckinney, Kiley Meader, Lorenzo Michaud, Alyssa Monteith, Emma Palleschi, Isabel Pease, Benjamin Penttila, Brayden Perkins, Faith Rice, Justin Sardano, Samuel Seekins, Gabrielle Sienko, Kimberley Spears, Alexandre St. Jarre, Grace Stocco, Jacob Thomas, Izabella Wallingford, Grace Wener, Jordan White and Ryan Wright.
Honors: Joseph Ardito, Haven Birch, Rebekah Bucknam, Alexander Bussey, Journey Charles, Michael DAmico, Christina Fisher, Logan Holinger, Noelle Languet, Trevor McFadden, Ezra Michaud, Harrison Quimby, Anthony Veilleux, Mitchel Violette, Joseph Wigley and Dynah Zimba.
Freshmen — High honors with distinction: Samantha Amison, Jadyn Arnold, Lucy Bradfield, Shea Cassani, Bryce Crowell, Jack Darling, Nealey Dillon, Madilyn Doody, Alyson Dorval, Eliza Dudley, Jonathan Eccher Mullally, Emma Fortie, Macie Gagnon, Ethan Glueck, Addyson Greenlaw, Megan Grenier and Sage Grenier.
Also, Sidney Hatch, Kianna Hollingsworth, Raygan Holt, Emma Lavenson, Paige Lenfestey, Ruby Marden, Sophie Mihm, Emma Rhoda, Zachary Ross, Madisyn Stewart, Malaika Thurston, Thomas Tracy, Caden Trask, Brooke Turner, Benjamin Walker, Emma Wiswell, Madelynn Wohlford and Joanna Zhang.
High honors: Nathan Allen, Hannah Mae Breznyak, Brady Bumford, Colby Chavarie, Brianna Coney, Nathan Cote, Rayvin Creamer, Isabel Culver, Logan DeRaps, Mia DiGirolamo, Camden Doone, Alden Doran, Brayden Drouin, Autumn Everett, Walter Fegel, Alex Ferrara, Wesley Flood, Samantha Gay, Jase Harding, Emelie Hodgkins, Megan Hopper and Maria Hosea.
Also, Alivia Johnston, Abigail Klinge, Keith Leavitt, Dominick Lewis, Ivy Little, Jaidyn Logan, Ellie Marden, Delainey Marr, Aiden Megill, Aura Morin, Taylor Morrison, Daniel Parent, Jenna Reardon, Justin Rice, Julia Rivard, Brendan Roderick and Aiden Rodgers.
Also, Everett Seiders, Delaney Smith, Dominic Smith, Kaden Soto, Jasmine St. Amand, Brock Stanhope, Matthew Stubenrod, Nigel Thurston, Owen Tilley, Ella Traussi, Steven Turner, Caroline Westhoff, Landen White and Morgan Wills.
Honors: Joddi Baker, Dylan Bauer, Abigail Brann, Lily Brockway, Cara DiGirolamo, William Durkee, Nathan Everett, Avery Faircloth, Jack Hammond, Evan Hurtubise, Nathaniel Lizotte, Alyson Marschall, Jayden Mayhew, Sean McCafferty, Tyler McElroy, Penelope Minkel, Lily Moore and Dakota Morton.
Also, Matthew Nedohon, Katherine Parker, Cameron Patrie, Alanna Pelletier, Andrew Salvadori, Alyssa Steiner, Alyson Violette and Ryland Woodside.
