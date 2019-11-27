FARMINGTON — Free diabetes preventions classes will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Allen Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons. Local educator Kathleen Kerr will be the instructor. This year-long course, offered by MaineHealth, will be held weekly.
The Diabetes Prevention Program is a national program that is proven to help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a news release from the hospital.
The program can help individuals:
• Learn how to eat healthier and be active;
• Develop skills to make healthier choices;
• Get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes; and
• Prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes.
To see if you have diabetes, visit mainehealth.org.
To register in advance, visit mhprevention.coursestorm.com. For more information, contact Melissa Norton at [email protected] or 661-7294.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Free diabetes prevention class to start Dec. 4 in Farmington
-
Local & State
Hampden waste plant fined for releasing bleach into sewer system
-
Skiing
Nordic skiing: New wax regulations highlight skill over equipment
-
Business
Maine retailers plug into online connections to boost their holiday sales
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Nov. 27 police log