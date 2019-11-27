FARMINGTON — Free diabetes preventions classes will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Allen Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons. Local educator Kathleen Kerr will be the instructor. This year-long course, offered by MaineHealth, will be held weekly.

The Diabetes Prevention Program is a national program that is proven to help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a news release from the hospital.

The program can help individuals:

• Learn how to eat healthier and be active;

• Develop skills to make healthier choices;

• Get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes; and

• Prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes.

To see if you have diabetes, visit mainehealth.org.

To register in advance, visit mhprevention.coursestorm.com. For more information, contact Melissa Norton at [email protected] or 661-7294.

