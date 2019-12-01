Good, clean ashes shouldn’t need to go to a transfer station (“Now where are ashes going to go?,” letter, Nov. 22). They’re best used at home. Check it out on the web. Here’s what I’ve done with them and the first suggestion that crops up when searching the web.
“Wood ash is an excellent source of lime and potassium for your garden. Not only that, using ashes in the garden also provides many of the trace elements that plants need to thrive. Wood ash fertilizer is best used either lightly scattered or by first being composted along with the rest of your compost.”
Great for the lawn or fields also.
Cal Brown
Litchfield
