Portland’s newly elected mayor and city councilor were sworn into office during a noontime ceremony Monday.

Kate Snyder begins her four-year term as mayor and Tae Chong begins his three-year term representing District 3, which includes Libbytown, Stroudwater, Rosemont, Nason’s Corner and part of Woodfords Corner. Pious Ali, who was uncontested in his re-election bid, also was sworn in for a second term as an at-large councilor.

Snyder, 49, also was scheduled to deliver her inaugural address and appoint councilors to seven standing committees. She takes office at a time when the city continues to look for ways to increase the amount of affordable housing, help make the city more affordable to service workers and to build a new homeless shelter.

Snyder replaces Ethan Strimling, who served one term and placed third in his re-election bid behind Snyder and Councilor Spencer Thibodeau.

Strimling was also schedule to deliver “parting remarks” Monday.

Snyder is the third mayor since the city switched in 2010 from a ceremonial mayor appointed by fellow councilors to serve a one-year term, to a full-time position, chosen by voters citywide every four years. The job comes with a City Hall office and a salary of $76,615 a year.

Portland’s mayor has no executive authority — those powers still belong to the city manager, who is hired, fired and overseen by the full council.

The mayor’s duties include working with city councilors and the city manager to establish and implement citywide goals, providing comments on city budgets, delivering an annual “State of the City” address and advocating for the city at the state and federal levels. The mayor has the power to veto any budget passed by the council, which in turn has the power to override it. All of the executive duties remain with the city manager.

While the full-time presence and city-wide constituency give the mayor the opportunity to develop policy and build support, the mayor is just one of nine votes on the City Council. And although most city councilors represent specific parts of the city, three of the eight councilors also are elected at-large and serve a citywide constituency.

Snyder’s campaign centered around her promise to operate within the confines of the position, rather than trying to expand the power’s of the office to pursue personal political goals.

Snyder said she would work with the council to address key issues facing the city, including the lack of affordable housing and high property taxes are among the issues most often raised during the mayoral campaign. The council will meet for it’s annual goal-setting workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Both Strimling and his predecessor, Michael Brennan, who was elected in 2011, found themselves at odds with the other eight councilors over perceived efforts to expand the mayoral powers.

Chong will replace Brian Batson, who did not seek re-election to the District 3 seat after serving on term.

Chong is a 50-year-old a former school board member and a social services administrator who earned 43 percent of the vote in a five-way race. He’s the manager of social enterprise and workforce development for Catholic Charities Maine, a nonprofit that oversees the state’s refugee resettlement program.

City councilors, who serve part-time, are currently paid $6,811 a year.

This story will be updated.

