The 43rd Celebration of Chester Greenwood Day will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Farmington. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will present the annual celebration of the Farmington native and earmuff inventor.

The parade theme this year is “Favorite Story Book Scene,” so join the celebration and don’t forget to include earmuffs on your float. Many favorite events will return this year including the annual parade, gingerbread contest, craft fairs, historical open houses and polar bear dip, according to a news release from the chamber

Also returning this year is the “Taste of Farmington” event. Purchase a $5 passport and visit the participating local eateries on Chester Greenwood Day between noon and 3 p.m. to sample the food that downtown Farmington has to offer. Fourteen participating eateries include Thai Smile, The Roost, Tuck’s Ale House, Farmington House of Pizza, The Homestead, Java Joe’s, Determined Nutrition, UMF Beaver Lodge, The Orange Cat Café at Twice Sold Tales, Sweet Life Kettle Corn at Tranten’s Market, The Downtown Press Café, Wicked Good Candy, Mixed Up Kitchen and Dunkin Donuts.

“Taste of Farmington” passports are available for purchase at the Franklin County Chamber office and County Seat Realty prior to Dec. 7. Passports also can be purchased on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington in the parking lot by the old court house.

The schedule of Chester Greenwood Day festivities are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 6

• Tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. next to Franklin Savings Bank, 219 Main St. The event will include Santa, hot chocolate, popcorn and music.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Thrifty Santa Toy Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old South Church, 235 Main St.

• Cookie Walk & White Elephant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St.

• The 10th annual Gingerbread House Contest is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Bangor Savings Bank, Main Street. Register by contacting the chamber; drop off entry between 8:15 and 8:45 a.m.

• The Rotary’s Festival of Trees is planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle St. Local musical groups will provide entertainment throughout the day. The center is the Taste of Farmington passport drop off location. The live auction will begin at 6 p.m.

• The Smiling Goat Precision Jugglers will give instruction at 9 a.m at Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main St.

• Hot cocoa and popcorn will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at University Credit Union, 154 High St.

• Franklin County Arts & Crafts Association Annual Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center, Main Street.

• American Legion Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 38 High St., with two floors of crafts; large luncheon menu.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.:

• Open houses will take place at The Titcomb House, corner of Academy and High streets, will be decorated for the season. Christmas Wreaths will be available for sale all day long. Displays include Doll Collection, Isabel Greenwood’s Suffrage activities.

• The Octagon House open house, on the corner of Perham and Broadway, will offer light refreshments, Gould family displays, and holiday decorations. Donations will be accepted at the door accepted.

• Coats for Kids — drop off gently used coats between 10 a.m. and noon at Bangor Savings Bank, Main Street.

• Parade line-up will begin at 10 a.m. at Mallet School, use the Quebec Street entrance. Registration is encouraged, though not required. Prizes for first-, second- and third-place adult floats, and first- and second-overall youth organization float. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

• Luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St.

• Chester Greenwood Birthday Cake made by the Orange Cat Cafe will be served from noon to 2 p.m. along with a snowflake-making table at Twice Sold Tales.

• “Coat & Cupboard” will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Select a clean, gently used coat from a large collection. Hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants, boots and blankets etc. Located in rear of building at 227 Main St. Donations also will be accepted. Free hot chocolate and baked goods will be available.

• “Taste of Farmington” is set for noon to 3 p.m. Purchase a passport for $5 and visit participating local eateries for samples.

12:30-3 p.m.:

• The Great Earmuff Bear Hunt will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. starting at Farmington Underground, 109 Church St. Participants will receive a map/clue sheet. Children 12 and younger can make their way around town to different shops looking for teddy bears with ear muffs. When the hunt is completed, participants will return to Farmington Underground (where a hot chocolate bar will be set up) with their map/clue sheet and will be entered into a raffle to win the big prizes; cost is $2 per child.

• Open house at The Pierce House, 204 Main St., is set for 1-3 p.m. Memorabilia pertaining to the Greenwoods will be on display, with old-fashioned refreshments and cookie decorating.

• The 32nd annual Polar Bear Dip is set for 3 p.m. at the breakwater on Clearwater Lake, in Industry.

• The Rotary’s Festival of Trees Auction will begin at 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle St. Also, drop off Taste of Farmington passports here.

• Farmington Historical Society Pie Social & Concert will begin at 6 p.m. at North Church, 118 High St., with Denny Breau. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.; reservations suggested.

Also, Chester Greenwood Day commemorative long sleeve T-shirts are available for $15 each. Shirts can be purchased at the Franklin County Chamber office and County Seat Realty prior to Dec. 7. People also can purchase the shirts on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington.

Any updates and changes to the schedule will be posted online at franklincountymaine.org and on its Facebook page.

For more information, call 778-4215 or email [email protected].

