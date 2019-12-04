A Motown Christmas featuring Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.
The band will present a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music to kick off this holiday season with a 100% Old School R&B Revue complete with female backup singers, and a full horn section.
Those who attend can dance to soul classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Prince and Bruno Mars.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at somersetabbey.net or by calling 696-5800.
