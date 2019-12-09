AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection could soon start monitoring emissions from heated above-ground petroleum tanks like those at the center of a long-running air quality controversy in South Portland.

A bill sponsored by state Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-South Portland, if passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Janet Mills, would direct Maine’s DEP to assess emissions from the tanks. The bill, which is currently in title form only, was approved for debate by State House leaders last week as they heard appeals on measures they had previous rejected.

Hearings on the bill would be held after the Legislature reconvenes for its work in January.

Millet said the Maine DEP had helped her with language for the bill and that the Maine Centers for Disease Control was working collaboratively with the DEP to establish what safe levels of emissions might be.

“We have to get a handle on what the tanks’ actual emissions are and what their levels are and then utilize and require best practices in dealing with them,” Millett said. She said it became clear from statements at public meetings in South Portland that federal emissions standards were geared toward the workplace and not a residential environment.

Millett said those standards may not be relevant for homes with children and the elderly living in them.

The resolve was necessary, Millett said, to provide peace of mind to residents in the city and its surrounding communities following a decision by the federal Environmental Protection Agency to stick to the terms of a consent decree with Global LP, one of several storage tank operators in South Portland.

In March, city officials and residents in South Portland learned that Global, a Massachusetts-based company, had for several years emitted higher levels of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, than allowed under its emissions license from the Maine DEP.

The 12-tank facility is licensed by Maine DEP to emit 21.9 tons of VOCs into the air each year. However, new testing showed that storage and transfer of liquid asphalt and No. 6 heavy residual fuel oil contained in four heated tanks emitted more than 40 tons per year, and the entire facility had the potential to emit more than 50 tons per year.

While Global disputes the findings, and Maine DEP officials initially backed the company, the state agency has since expressed regret that it didn’t make a greater effort to collaborate with the EPA and is now administering a community-wide air quality monitoring program at no cost to the city.

The bill is the second by Millett aimed at ensuring pollution control and air quality in southern Maine. In 2019, Millett successfully sponsored a bill that requires the DEP to notify municipalities when it issues a notice of an air-quality violation or if an air quality violation is reported to the state by the federal EPA.

South Portland officials and residents said they were left in the dark over Global’s emission violations. The city has also contested a consent decree the federal EPA has entered into with Global that among other things requires the company to spend at least $150,000 on a program to upgrade or replace wood stoves in Cumberland County with cleaner-burning, more efficient heating equipment. Many criticized the fine as too low and the wood stove program as something not especially relevant to South Portland residents.

The agreement also requires Global to seek a new emissions permit from the DEP and pay a $40,000 fine.

The agreement also calls for Global to spend at least $250,000 to install petroleum mist eliminators intended to reduce both VOCs and foul odors that have plagued the Pleasantdale neighborhood for years.

In September, Global announced it would install a total of $400,000 in odor-control equipment on its petroleum storage tanks, contribute $15,000 toward an air quality monitoring program and provide a website, globalsouthportland.com, where residents can report odor complaints directly to Global and read annual emissions data filed with the Maine DEP.

In October the federal EPA announced it was sticking by the original terms of the consent decree despite objections from city officials. The federal agency also disputes the claim the city officials were never notified of the emissions violations by Global.

David Madore, a spokesman for the Maine DEP, said the department was providing Millett with technical assistance in drafting the legislation “and we look forward to working with her and the committee to address this issue during the next session.”

