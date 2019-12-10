GARDINER — Oak Grove and St. Joseph’s, adjacent cemeteries, will observe the National Wreaths Across America Day at noon Saturday, Dec. 14.

A brief remembrance ceremony will be held at the flag pole in Oak Grove Cemetery near the Pierce Street-Gary Street entrance.

All are welcome to participate to remember, honor and teach our local veterans and their families.

For more information, call Jim Keenan at 582-6530 and leave a message.

