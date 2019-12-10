The Merrymeeting Food Council welcomes farmers and service providers to join a roundtable event focused on farm labor from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Merrymeeting Hall, 33 Main St., Bowdoinham, according to a news release from the council.

The aim of the event is to discuss farm labor models, share knowledge and resources, and build a network.

The event will bring together area farmers and representatives of Bowdoinham Community Development Initiative; the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; Land for Good; the Maine Department of Labor; Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association; the United States Department of Labor; the University of Maine Cooperative Extension; the Merrymeeting Food Council and others for discussion.

Anyone interested in the topic is welcome to attend. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Potential snow date information will be shared via the Facebook event link and postponement to the snow date will also be shared directly via email with those registered.

To register, see event on Facebook or email [email protected].

