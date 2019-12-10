The mercury climbed near 60 degrees Tuesday in parts of northern New England but the balmy temperatures will be gone in a flash.
The National Weather Service said the temperature climbed to 58 degrees in Portland, tying the record for the date.
However, meteorologist Chris Legrow said the high temperature will reach only about freezing by Wednesday.
Parts of New England will get some snowfall to accompany the commute on Wednesday.
Legrow said Maine and New Hampshire will only see about an inch or less on the coast.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Life & Culture
Lulu Wiles to perform at Strand Theatre Dec. 14
-
Community
Scouts seek photos, memorabilia, letters etc. for Camp Bomazeen 75th
-
Community
UMaine Extension to host dairy forage conference Dec. 18
-
Community
Skowhegan Area High School first-quarter HOW honor roll
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball: Zach Poisson helps Mt. Blue evade Gardiner
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.