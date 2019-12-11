“A Christmas Carol, adapted by Christopher Schario, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and Dec. 14, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St. in Lewiston.

Get ready for A Christmas Carol like you’ve never seen it before. Uncluttered by spectacle, six actors and a fiddler grab a handful of props and your imagination and perform the Dickens out of this beloved holiday classic — in a way you’ve never imagined and will never forget.

The show lasts approximately 1 hour followed by a 15-minute intermission. After intermission the audience can join fiddler and storyteller Jennifer Armstrong for a short program of holiday carols and stories.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for students with ID, and $10 for children.

For tickets, or more information, call 782-3200.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: