Dee Dauphinee, author of “When You Find My Body: The Disappearance of Geraldine Largay on the Appalachian Trail,” will speak and sign his book from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 9 Marketplace Drive, in Augusta, according to a news release from Dauphinee.

This book tells the story of events preceding Largay’s vanishing in July 2013, while hiking the Appalachian Trail in Maine, what caused her to go astray, and the massive search and rescue operation that followed. Her disappearance sparked the largest lost-person search in Maine history, which culminated in her being presumed dead. She was never again seen alive. The author was one of the hundreds of volunteers who searched for her.

Navy SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance & Escape School) instructor and survival expert Dennis Haug, who was a team leader on the search for Largay and who got very close to her campsite, will be there to answer questions.

Dauphinee, of Bradley, has been a mountaineering, fly fishing and back-country guide for more than 30 years and has participated with several search & rescue organizations. He has led many expeditions, including mountain, jungle, or desert treks on four continents. Twice he orienteered (without the benefit of a GPS) across the Isthmus of Panama, he has four first-ascents on mountains, has hiked the Negev Desert at its widest part, and has climbed above 20,000 feet 13 times. A former UPI photographer, he is now a full-time writer and has published books on fly-fishing and travel. He has also written numerous essays and articles about fly fishing, climbing, and life for many newspapers and magazines.

For more information, visit ddauphinee.com.

