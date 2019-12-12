GARDINER – Francis William Brown, 91, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born Sept. 12, 1928 to Mary and George Brown in Chappaqua, N.Y. He married Dororthy Ross and moved to Kent, N.Y.

In Kent he owned and operated “Frank Brown Construction”. Upon retiring from the construction business he relocated to Maine.

He is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Pierson of Milwaukee, Wis.

He is survived by his children, Linda Brown of Arizona, Dinah Carr and husband Tom of Maine, Eileen Parise of Maine, Frank Brown Jr. and wife Joanne of New York, and Rhonda Haussmann and husband John of New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jamie, Joshua, Joe Jr., David, Curtis, Sheldon, Amanda, Alexa, Jennette, Christine, Rachael, and Sabrina; along with 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Alzheimer Center of Gardiner, Maine for their care and comfort during his stay. Condolences and messages may be expressed thru Dinah Carr, 183 Whitefield Road, Pittston, ME 04345. A celebration will be held in Spring 2020.

