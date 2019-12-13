The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash during which the driver of an SUV slammed into a pole on Sawyer Road in Greene and fled the scene Thursday night. Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office photo

GREENE — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday was searching for the driver of an SUV that slammed into a utility pole, bringing it down on Sawyer Road late Thursday night.

Deputies say a silver vehicle hit the utility pole and snapped it at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver fled the scene after striking the pole.

They found parts at the scene that belong to a silver 2007-2010 Ford Edge SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle should have substantial damage to its front end, and it should be missing a piece of its bumper cover.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Deputy Matt Noyes at 753-2599.

filed under:
greene maine, motor vehicle accident

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles