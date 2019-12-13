GREENE — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday was searching for the driver of an SUV that slammed into a utility pole, bringing it down on Sawyer Road late Thursday night.
Deputies say a silver vehicle hit the utility pole and snapped it at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver fled the scene after striking the pole.
They found parts at the scene that belong to a silver 2007-2010 Ford Edge SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle should have substantial damage to its front end, and it should be missing a piece of its bumper cover.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Deputy Matt Noyes at 753-2599.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Bing’s double-double leads Richmond boys basketball to first win
-
Local & State
Tweens test robots, their thinking and presentation skills during the FIRST Lego League state championship in Augusta
-
News
Leeds man killed in Buckfield accident Friday night
-
Varsity Maine
Wrestling: Tiger Invitational an early-season learning experience
-
Varsity Maine
Boys hockey: Dylan Cunningham provides Messalonskee with big lift