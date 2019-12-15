FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce proclaims that again, Chester Greenwood Day Dec. 7, was a resounding success. The community came out in force to celebrate and show the love they have for Franklin County Maine, according to a news release from the chamber.

The parade had a theme of “A Story Book Scene” and there were many floats designed by many local businesses and organizations.

The winners this year, as decided by a panel of judges were:

• Adult first place — Kyes Insurance, Whoville;

• Second place — Franklin Savings Bank, Elf on a Shelf;

• Third place — Robin’s Flower Pot, The Grinch;

• Youth first place — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force, T’was the Night Before Christmas; and

• Second place — Farmington Rotary, Peanuts.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce float included Clyde Ross as Chester Greenwood and Michaela Carney as Isabel Greenwood.

This year’s winners of the annual Gingerbread House Contest were:

• Adult first place — Nancy Porter/Mark Nyobe; and

• Second place — Robin Belcher;

• Youth first place — Esther Bronwyn; and

• Second place — Marjorie McCarthy.

The Taste of Farmington continues to grow and this year the following 14 businesses participated by offering samples: Tuck’s Ale House, Java Joe’s, The Roost, Determined Nutrition, Dunkin’, Farmington House of Pizza, UMF Beaver Lodge, Thai Smile, The Homestead Kitchen, Orange Cat Café, Mixed Up! Kitchen, Downtown Press Café, Wicked Good Candy and Sweet Life Kettle Corn.

This year’s winner of the Taste of Farmington, by the peoples vote, was The UMF Beaver Lodge.

This year was the beginning to a new adventure on Chester Greenwood Day, it was the “Great Earmuff Bear Hunt” organized and started at Farmington Underground. Teams made their way around town trying to find six bears hidden at local stores. The puzzle that went along with the bears used skills in deduction and process of elimination.

The prize for winning was Farmington Underground tickets and it went to Team Gerry.

