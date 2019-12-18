CARMEL – Penny Crowe, 77, died Dec. 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 9 1942, in Baltimore, Md., the youngest daughter of Stanley Harrison and Evelyn (Schmidt) Harrison.

Penny graduated from all girls Eastern High in February 1960. Shorty after high school she became the air force wife of David Roundy and spent 18 years at several air stations including three years in the great state of Alaska. Upon moving to Maine she became co-owner the Log Cabin Diner in Newport where she made numerous friends. In 1984 she meet the love of her life, Leonard Crowe. They married in July 1989, and spent 30 wonderful years together.

Penny loved her family with all her heart and always put them before anything else. To all her family and friends she was known as Nana. Nana was and avid bingo player and loved her flower garden. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Freeman and stepson, Leonard Crowe Jr. Surviving is, her husband, Leonard Crowe, of Caramel; her son, David Roundy Jr. and wife, Adrienne of Dixmont, daughter, Beth Atma of Cranson, R.I., stepson, Eric Crowe and wife, Sheri of Danvers, Mass., nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Twin City Baptist church in Brewer followed by a celebration of life at the VFW in Bangor.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at Memorial-Alternatives.com

