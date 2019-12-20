NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church will host an evening of singing Christmas carols and old hymns to celebrate and remember the birth of Jesus Christ at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the church on Route 27, 928 Carrabassett Road.

There will be time to enjoy sweet treats, hot coffee and visit with friends, neighbors and family. All are welcome and there is no charge.

For more information, call 265-2557.

