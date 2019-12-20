On Dec. 6, at the Viles House in Augusta, Neighbors Driving Neighbors held a festive event to honor its volunteers. Both volunteer drivers and board members were recognized with a luncheon and a program, according to a news release from the NDN.

At the event, Board President and co-founder Dan Onion shared information to highlight the importance and success of NDN. Department of Transportation statistics show that after the age of 75, accident and mortality rates increase with more than 85 at the highest. The average age of the 44 riders provided transportation in 2019 is 72 with the eldest at 99 and the youngest at 23.

Thirty-nine active drivers are at the heart of NDN and provide rides to those who can’t drive and live in Mount Vernon, Fayette, Vienna, Belgrade and Rome. Since its inception in 2015, NDN has provided almost 1,700 rides to 146 individuals. NDN volunteers provide free transportation for adults for medical appointments, errands, exercise sessions, classes, shopping, socialization and volunteering.

Neighbors Driving Neighbors is looking for additional volunteer drivers. Contact them at [email protected] or call 860-0677 for more information.

