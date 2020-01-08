The 3rd annual Never Give Up Never Quit Gymnastics Invitational will take place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12, at the Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave., in Augusta.
Session march-in times are 10 a.m., 1 and 4:15 p.m. Saturday; and 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Admission will cost $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $40 for families (immediate only).
Proceeds after expenses will benefit the Travis Mills Foundation.
For more information, email [email protected]
