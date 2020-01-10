AUGUSTA — A New York woman was arrested after being found in possession of 41 grams of fentanyl Thursday night.

Shalay Davis, 28, of Troy, New York, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and criminal forfeiture. She was initially being held on $20,000 bail, but a motion to revoke bail was going to be considered before an initial appearance in court Friday.

At 6:53 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Middle Street. According to court documents written by Augusta Police Officer Simon Yorks, Davis was searched, revealing a powdery substance that Yorks believed to be heroin and $290 cash. Davis was then arrested.

Yorks said he saw small plastic bags, another bag of what appeared to be heroin, marijuana and two digital scales. After returning to the station, he tested the substance and found it to be fentanyl. Yorks said he found 41.9 grams of fentanyl in total, which he said is “not a normal amount to be possessed by a drug user.”

Davis was one of four people arrested on Oct. 31, 2019, after Augusta police received a report of people being held against their will in an apartment on Water Street. Davis was charged with criminal threatening in connection to that incident.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: