GREENVILLE, S.C. — Four local students are among approximately 670 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester.

They are: Jessica Hilton, a senior educational studies major from South Gardiner; Zachary Hilton, a junior Biblical studies major from South Gardiner; Gennah Mason, a junior early childhood education major from Fayette; and Matthew Steward, a senior criminal justice major from Skowhegan.

To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

