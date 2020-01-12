NEW LONDON, N.H. — Bailey Bourque, of Gardiner, and Chelsea Perry, of Oakland, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College .
Bourque is majoring in nursing, and Perry is business administration major.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: PUC staff report not the end of CMP billing case
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Double Don’ doubles down
-
Letters to the Editor
Waterville police deserve thanks
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump can’t be trusted with military
-
Letters to the Editor
Mills not ‘penny wise and pound foolish’