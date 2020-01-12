NEW LONDON, N.H. — Bailey Bourque, of Gardiner, and Chelsea Perry, of Oakland, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College .

Bourque is majoring in nursing, and Perry is business administration major.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

 

