NEWTON, Mass. — Four local students have been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Lasell University for their strong academic performance.
They are: Malcolm Avore, of Farmingdale; Grace Redwine, of Freedom; Deanna Plaisted, of Pittston; and Mya Maxim, of South China.
