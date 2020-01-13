NEWTON, Mass. — Four local students have been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Lasell University for their strong academic performance.

They are: Malcolm Avore, of Farmingdale; Grace Redwine, of Freedom; Deanna Plaisted, of Pittston; and Mya Maxim, of South China.

