The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce will hold its 27th annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Gingerbread House Restaurant, 55 Carry Road, in Oquossoc.

There will be three categories of chili — mild, two alarm (medium) and three alarm (hot), and a panel of judges will determine the winner in each category. Popular vote will determine the winner of Best Overall Chili.

There will be two categories for the chowder competition — fish/seafood and vegetable. A panel of judges will determine the winners in each of these two categories and, as with the chili, popular vote will determine the Best Overall Chowder.

Everyone is encouraged to attend, enjoy good food and friends and cast votes to determine who will have bragging rights this year.

The event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend, according to a news release from the chamber.

Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at the Chamber of Commerce office at 6 Park Road in Rangeley.

For more information, call Karen A. Ogulnick, executive director, Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, at 864-5364, or visit rangeleymaine.com.

