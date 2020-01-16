The Winthrop Area Ministerial Association and Maine Prison Re-Entry Network will co-sponsor the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day community breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 State Route 133, Winthrop, according to a news release from the Rev. Christina Cataldo, pastor and teacher, Winthrop Congregational Church UCC.

For more information, email the Rev. Carie Johnsen at [email protected] or Bruce Noddin, Maine Prison Re-entry Network, at [email protected].

filed under:
January, winthrop maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles