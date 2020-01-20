The Farmingdale Fire Department will hold an open house for anyone who would like to see the new fire department from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 26, at 571 Maine Ave.

For more information, call 582-2225.

filed under:
farmingdale maine, January

Augusta and Waterville news

