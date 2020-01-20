HARTLAND – Durwood L. Hayden, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home in Hartland.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1935, in Athens, Maine, the son of the late Francis and Nettie (Lincoln) Hayden. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married his soulmate, Marjorie Hart, in 1954 and they shared 63 years together.

Durwood was a master electrician by trade. He had worked for St. Joseph’s hospital and had also operated his own business for the local communities. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years and enjoyed puttering, working, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War and served as commander for over 50 years.

He is survived by three children: Dena Hayden and companion Brent Kirby of Hermon, Dann Hayden and wife Lisa of Hartland and Darren Hayden and wife Sydnia of Haverhill, Mass.; five grandchildren, Haley Smestad and husband Doran, Lucas Hayden, Jessica Rowell, Jeffrey Hayden and wife Aisha and Jennifer Hayden; four great-grandchildren, Keira Brackett, Lillian Hayden, LeNeah Hayden, and Selena Rose Hayden; two brothers: Douglas Hayden of Solon and Wayne Hayden and wife Greta of Solon; two sisters: Chloe Collins and her husband Garold of Cornville and Corrine Richardson and husband Norman of Clinton; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife, Marjorie; siblings: Bernard, Alfred, Millard, Wilder, Herbert and Doris.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 4 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A time of food and fellowship will follow and all are welcome. A spring committal with military honors will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 152 in Hartland, where he will be laid to rest beside his loving wife.

To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous