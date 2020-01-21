BEREA, Ohio — Julia Cooke, of Pittsfield, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University.
Cook is a graduate of Messalonskee High School in Oakland and majors in theatre acting and directing.
Any full-time student who achieves a grade point average of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.
