Samuel James will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center at 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Doors will open a half hour before the show.

A modern guitar master, James’ skill has a depth and range that seems impossible for a man with only two hands.

An award-winning songwriter, one of the world’s most innovative guitar players, and a Moth-featured storyteller, James brings all of this to his amazing stage show. A live performance by Samuel James is part theater concert, part stomping-on-the-porch dance party, and part stand-up comedy.

His critically acclaimed trilogy of albums, “Songs Famed for Sorrow and Joy” (2008) “For Rosa, Maeve and Noreen” (2009) and “And for the Dark Road Ahead” (2012) for Toronto’s Northern Blues label has gained Samuel praise not only for carrying on great traditions, but for being a true innovator.

Tickets purchased in advance will cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $5 for children. The night of the show, tickets will cost $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $5 for youth.

Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office between noon and 3 pm. Tuesday through Friday, by calling 582-7144 or visiting johnsonhall.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: