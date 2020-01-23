SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Henry Parent, of Winslow, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Susquehanna University.
Parent, a finance major, is a graduate of Waterville Senior High School.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.
To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
