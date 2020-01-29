The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of the 27th annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, which took place Jan. 23, at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc.

The annual event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend.

Close to 200 people tasted 13 chili and chowder samples from area restaurants and then casted their votes for their favorites.

The winners of the 2020 Chili/Chowder Cook-Off are:

Chili winners: Best overall, The Shed; mild, Furbish Brew House & Eats; medium, The Shed; and hot, Bald Mountain Camps.

Chowder winners: Best overall, Parkside & Main: and seafood, The Gingerbread House.

