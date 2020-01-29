Two quartets from Maine-ly Harmony’s Barbershop Chorus are prepared to deliver a love song and a long-stemmed red rose, courtesy of Augusta Florist, on Friday, Feb. 14, according to a news release from Maine-ly Harmony.

Delivering Singing Valentines are quartet Heart & Soul, with Anne Danforth, Dotti Meyer, Sue Staples and Cathy Anderson; and Windsong quartet, with Tina Barker, Nancy Bosse, Nancie Hugenbruchand Blythe Edwards.

For a donation of $35, a Singing Valentine will be delivered to a special person.

To learn more about booking a Singing Valentine, contact Lea Davis at 622-1273 or [email protected], or Betty Avery at 626-0225 or [email protected].

Maine-ly Harmony is a nonprofit organization that assists charities with their fundraising, and entertains Maine veterans and elderly in nursing homes throughout the year.

